Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Karen Hanson

Job: Salon owner at Karen Hanson Hair and Beauty Karen Hanson

Where were you born: Lossiemouth, Scotland

Where do you live now: Tarvin

Education: Nansloe Primary School Helston, Cornwall and Upton-by-Chester High School

Family Life: Married with two sons and two step-daughters

(Image: UGC)

I’m always up at 7am on a working day.

It’s important to me that I look my best for work as I think that it creates a good impression to the clients and staff.

I like to get to work early to ensure the salon is ready to receive the first clients of the day and to check the hair and beauty appointment book.

I’m a workaholic, so I will grab a bite to eat as and when I get a spare couple of minutes during the day.

I’ve a great team around me who all have the same work ethic and will go the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction.

The salon celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year and welcomes clients from across the Cheshire area.

We offer the latest in hair styling and colouring as well as offering a stunning array of beauty treatments.

We are based in the beautiful Gunnery development in the heart of Tarvin.

Our building was originally the Gunnery family home and it still retains some of the original features such as the wonderful stained glass entrance and original sash windows.

Most of my administration work is carried out once I get home.

Thankfully, my husband Barry takes care of most of it.

(Image: UGC)

He is the company secretary (unpaid, as he likes to remind me!).

My contribution is to work out commission and bonus for the staff.

At the end of the working day I like to unwind with a glass of Sauvignon.

Of an evening we will try and watch a film or drama series on TV but this usually ends up with me falling asleep within minutes as I am so tired after being on my feet all day.

I always wanted to be a hairdresser and started my career as a Saturday girl at the age of fourteen.

Forty odd years later I’m still as passionate about hairdressing and doing the best I can for each and every client.

I’ve met so many interesting and lovely people over the years whilst doing this job, many of whom have become great friends.

My weekends are kept busy with family and socialising with friends.

(Image: UGC)

Barry and I have six grandchildren between us.

My eldest son Jonathan owns his own outside catering business up in Northumberland whilst my other son, Jamie has just opened a barber shop in Tarporley.

Barry’s daughter Sarah works as a beautician for me and his youngest daughter, Catherine, lives and works in China.

What do you wear to do your job? Predominantly black outfits as that is the salon dress code. I do like to wear different necklaces though just to add some sparkle.

What is the favourite part of your job? Being creative, I love making people smile and feel good about themselves.

What is the least favourite part of your job? Without doubt it has to be paperwork and all the red tape that goes with it.

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? I would have loved to have been an actor.

How do you relax when you are not working? I enjoy socialising and entertaining with family and good friends. Shopping for clothes comes a close second.

(Image: UGC)

What is your favourite film? It has to be Mamma Mia, it’s such a feel good film

What is your favourite book? No particular favourite although I do like reading Agatha Christie novels

What is your favourite song? You’re the first, my last, my everything by Barry White

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? Alison Steadman, apparently people seem to think that I look like her and she is a very funny lady.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? I appeared as an extra twice on Coronation Street in the mid eighties – does that count?