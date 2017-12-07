Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Sarah Hannan

Job: Marketing assistant at Abi Fisher – An Exclusive Collection based in Willington, Cheshire

Where were you born: Cheshire

Where do you live now: Nantwich

Education (secondary school, university, further education): Leftwich High School, Sir John Deane’s College, the University of Manchester

Family life (Married? Children?): Married for 14 years to Simon, two children (Rosie, aged 14, and Lucy, aged 12)

I am usually first up in the Hannan house, just to ensure I get the first shower before the family use up all the hot water!

I can’t begin my day without a cup of tea, this is non-negotiable.

Once the children are up, the morning becomes a blur of packed lunches, school books, cats, and general family chaos.

Once I leave for work I have 30 minutes in the car to relax, listen to the radio and contemplate the day.

I then arrive at our Abi Fisher showroom, which is a beautifully converted barn in the heart of the Cheshire countryside.

My first job each morning is to check both Abi’s and my own email inboxes and deal with any pressing enquiries.

Then it’s time to sit down with Abi for our daily catch up.

We discuss tasks for the day, and any up and coming events. It is Abi’s passion to find and offer a unique collection of some of the highest quality garments so she travels regularly to Europe and up and coming trade shows to source the collection so we spend lots of time planning and arranging these trips.

We also regularly host events at the showroom – collaborating with well known-brands such as Boodles and Bobbi Brown or hosting corporate events – these take lots of planning and organisation.

I finish work at 1pm, and find myself then with a couple of hours to either catch up and have coffee with friends or do some household chores before the children come in from school (usually hungry).

When they come in, I make a point of sitting down with them for a short while to discuss their day.

In the evening I become mum, the taxi driver.

With both children heavily involved in swimming and dancing activities, I find my evenings revolving around their extracurricular activities.

Me time comes in the form of Eastenders. I love it and have watched it since the 1980s, my kids now share this passion.

Bedtime comes early for me, I love my sleep and try to wind down by reading before sleep.

Then it all begins again!

What do you wear to do your job?: Comfortable but stylish. I try to select clothing to best represent the Abi Fisher look. I am lucky to get the first pick in the Abi Fisher Showroom which is filled with hand-picked stunning European pieces and accessories.

What is the favourite part of your job?: Organising the events. The Abi Fisher Collection is asked to attend many of Cheshire’s most exclusive events and it is a pleasure arranging this and particularly the charity ones.

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now?: Something involving travel. I love my holidays and visiting new places, so a job combining both would be perfect.

How do you relax when you are not working?: Very little relaxation time with two children who dance, sing and swim. I like to read. I enjoy cooking particularly dinner parties for my extended family and friends. I love the sunshine, so holidays and travel are an important part of my year. My favourite holiday destination is Barbados.

What is your favourite film? I love a good old chick flick – maybe Dirty Dancing or Coyote Ugly

What is your favourite book? Jamaica Inn by Daphne Du Maurier, I have read this book many times

What is your favourite song? I love the 1970s disco era, although would never admit that as it shows my age. I love anything by Luther Vandross, mellow and chilled, he was such a cool guy!

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you?: Cameron Diaz – I love her films

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? No still waiting

