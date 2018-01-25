Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Laura Gibbons

Job: Managing director of LMI Chester (Little Models Inc)

Where were you born: Chester

Where do you live now: Wirral

Education: I did my A-Levels at West Kirby Grammar School

Family life: Happily married with two gorgeous daughters

(Image: UGC)

With LMI there is no typical working day, which is one of the many reasons it’s so amazing.

Our model camps are based on four days over a 10 week journey.

Day one is a studio photoshoot for our little models, day two is a location photoshoot in Grosvenor Park, day three is a model academy day with catwalk training and confidence coaching and day four is our amazing showcase awards at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Most of my time is spent in our studio.

During photoshoot weeks, on a normal day I will wake up and have a lovely breakfast with my girls and then get myself ready for the crazy day ahead!

(Image: UGC)

I drive up to our studio in Chester and prepare everything for the day before my team come in.

We like to have a cup of tea together before the models start arriving. I like to have A LOT of tea!

I make sure I have all my paperwork ready and pick a super fun playlist that I know will have all our little models dancing around.

Our models are in every half an hour so the day flies by.

There is little time spare for lunch so we usually just grab something quick, or I drink more tea!

Our models each spend an hour with us.

For half an hour they are in with our brilliant photographer having loads of fun with different backdrops and props and outfit changes, and then once our fantastic editor is complete I take them through to our lovely viewing area.

(Image: UGC)

Here they get to see their amazing photos on our big TV on our wall, I love how happy they are seeing themselves on screen!

Each little model picks their favourite image which will go live on our website for all their friends and family to see.

This is a super hard thing for them to do especially as they love all their photos! This is lots of fun though.

I get to meet such gorgeous children with the most amazing hearts, their personalities always shine through and I especially love when they like to show or tell us about what they are good at.

We see a fair few super cool gymnastics moves and dances or football tricks!

It is such a supercharged day.

Once shoots have wrapped up and all our little models have headed off home we do like to have ten minutes to gather our thoughts on the day and prepare for the next fun day.

(Image: UGC)

I always come home to the most amazing tea cooked by my lovely husband and love having catch ups with my little girls on what fun they have had.

We all have a chill together before bed, I am very lucky!

Sometimes they pop by to visit, they absolutely love LMI and think I have the very best job in the world, and I believe they are right!

What do you wear to do your job? I wear my favourite jeans and my fabulous LMI hoody always with my sparkly trainers, they make me smile and are much needed for running around!

What is the favourite part of your job? Oooh that’s a hard one because I LOVE it all! It would probably be seeing all our little models strutting down the catwalk at our showcase awards with their beaming smiles so proud of themselves!

What is the least favourite part of your job? After camp has finished definitely, I miss all my new BFFs terribly! Although we do keep in touch with model mums and dads in our family facebook group. We love getting little updates on how they are doing. Once you join our LMI family you are with us for life!

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? It would probably have to be working with the amazing team at Claire House Children’s Hospice. I have always wanted to work closely with a children’s charity, our little models all fundraise for them during their time on our camp. It’s the most fantastic thing seeing children helping children.

How do you relax when you are not working? Lots of fun times making memories with my family, we watch a lot of films too especially in the winter!

What is your favourite film? Love Actually, that opening scene about Heathrow Arrivals really resonates with me. Love Actually is all around!

What is your favourite book? It has always been Charlotte’s Web, it has the most amazing values in it. Wouldn’t the world be amazing if everyone was like Charlotte and Wilbur?

What is your favourite song? Nothing’s Real But Love by Rebecca Ferguson. It was our wedding song and just makes me so happy!

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? Margot Robbie! We look absolutely nothing alike but if you get to pick who’s going to play you it has to be the best doesn’t it?

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? Definitely not. I have always been the first one to shy away from anything that puts me in the spotlight. Joining the LMI family has brought me out of my shell so much, being able to encourage confidence in our little models has been like therapy for me. One of our core values is ‘I believe in me’… and I really do now which is amazing!

If you'd like to take part in our A Day in the Life feature, please email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com for details.