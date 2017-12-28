Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Amy Ankers

Job: Head of Fir Cones Nursery and Early Birds for the Early Years (morning care)

Where were you born: Chester

Where do you live now: Chester

Education (secondary school, university, further education): Bishop’s Blue Coat

Family life (Married? Children?): Married with three girls and one grandson. Two of my girls still live at home with us.

I wake at 5:15 as I enjoy the peace and quiet first thing and I like to be organised for the day.

I have to start my day with a cup of tea, this is essential to me.

Then I shower and prepare breakfast for the family.

I leave the house at 7.20am to get to work at 7.35am ready to receive the first of the children at 7.45am where I prepare toast or cereal for their breakfast.

I head up the Firs Cones Nursey which is for two-year-olds and look after the Early Year Early Birds (morning care).

The other children arrive at 8.45am.

I love looking after the two-year-olds as it is such a wonderful age when they are learning to talk and understand the world.

Our aim is to inspire all our pupils to learn and we start this even with the two year old through play based learning.

We sing nursery rhymes and number songs and then adapt topics from areas of their particular interest.

At the moment the children are loving the story of the three little pigs!

Our busiest time is the mornings when we have play based learning such as learning through nursery rhymes and number songs.

The children particularly love going outside in the designated Fir Cones play area.

The two-year-olds and pre-schoolers all benefit from the facilities of a primary school but have their own area to play in.

At lunchtime the fresh healthy food, made on site, is brought over to Fir Cones for the children and they are able to choose their lunches which are always very popular.

Our day ends with a story before they go home at 3.15pm or go to our Night Owls, after school care.

I tidy up and then leave school at 3.30pm.

At home I prepare dinner for the family and then I like to relax and switch off with some reality television or house programmes or Escape to the Country.

What do you wear to do your job? I wear smart and comfortable clothes which are also practical as they have to contend with lots of sticky fingers.

What is the favourite part of your job? I love watching the children grow in terms of confidence and learning.

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? I have a passion for elephants. I’m not even sure where it came from but my dream job would be to work with orphaned elephants in Africa. I often go to Chester Zoo with my grandson to see the elephants!

How do you relax when you are not working? I love spending time with my grandson and family. We all really enjoy walking the dog either in Snowdonia, Horseshoe Pass or Delamere.

What is your favourite film? My favourite films are Ghost and Officer and a Gentlemen. I do love romantic films.

What is your favourite book? A Street Cat named Bob by James Bowen. This book is lovely as it is a true story, very inspiring and has a happy ending

What is your favourite song? Love Lift us up where we belong by Jennifer Warnes and Joe Cocker.

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? Julia Roberts as I really enjoy the films she is in.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? When I was younger I attended the opening of the Women’s hospital at the Countess of Chester and met Prince Charles and Princess Diana and was in the newspaper.

If you'd like to take part in our A Day in the Life feature, please email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com for details.