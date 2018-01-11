Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Kirsty Stanger

Job: Owner of Bibbity Bobbity Boo Music and Movement

Where were you born: Chester

Where do you live now: Ellesmere Port

Family life: I have one beautiful two-year-old daughter and one equally gorgeous 10-year-old step-daughter

(Image: UGC)

If you have already been to a session, you will have spoken with me, sang with me, played instruments with me and possibly jumped around like a bunny with me and your little one at one of my Bibbity Bobbity Boo music and movement workshops.

Each week I sit down and plan the activities for the week ahead.

By Monday I have done much of the preparation for the 14 workshops; carefully selecting songs, Makaton signs and symbols, puppets, instruments, bubbles and other themed equipment.

(Image: UGC)

And who better to try my new routines out on but my two year old critique, I mean, daughter.

Then there is the joy of packing all the props into my car.

My packing skills are often questionable.

My week of workshops starts on a Tuesday after I have safely delivered my daughter to her childminder.

I try and arrive 30 minutes prior to the workshop starting so that I can set up with my beautiful sister/assistant and greet my cuddly caterpillars and busy bees with a great big smile and fun activities.

The next 40 minutes is just electric. It is truly the best job ever.

(Image: UGC)

I get so much joy from watching parent/carers join me and their children in pretending to row a boat or be a ‘Dingle Dangle Scarecrow’ which all aids in building a childs confidence, coordination, physical skills and creativity.

There is no time for lunch – that is spent zooming past the zoo on my way back to and from workshops.

I may just get a chance to nip to the shop and purchase some fast food only to discover I left my tiara or bunny ears on when I jump back into my car – I wondered why they were looking at me funny!

Despite having a full day delivering up to five sessions, my full attention is given to my daughter until she is tucked up in bed.

As this is my own business, and how I earn my living, I tend to spend my evenings answering emails, telephone messages and catching up on admin – lots of it!

I spend time posting regular bedtime live links, nursery rhyme and sign videos as well as supporting Makaton sign of the week.

(Image: UGC)

A Day in the Life of salon owner Karen Hanson

It can sometimes be midnight before I am finished but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

I am able to bring happiness to hundreds of children and parents each week at all of my workshops, parties and during online bedtime live links, etc.

My job is addictive and I can’t get enough of it.

What do you wear to do your job? Comfort is everything when hopping around to ‘sleeping bunnies’ and so a polo shirt, leggings and trainers.

What is the favourite part of your job? When an excited cuddly caterpillar or busy bee sees me away from the workshops. There is nothing better than being given the biggest cuddle or just seeing how happy it makes them.

What is the least favourite part of your job? Administration. There is somuch of it.

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? Teaching Makaton to as many people as I possibly can. I think that it is very important that we are fully inclusive of children regardless of their abilities or communication difficulties.

How do you relax when you are not working? I love making memories with my family by going on day trips.

What is your favourite film? The Green Mile. I love anything with Tom Hanks in it.

What is your favourite book? The Da Vinci Code

What is your favourite song? The Wheels on the Bus? No really though, when I am not listening to children’s music I am singing very loud to any of Whitney Houston’s songs.

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? Hmm, I never have been very good at sitting through a film all of the way through.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? No, even though I would love to meet Singing Hands or Mr Tumble.

If you'd like to take part in our A Day in the Life feature, please email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com for details.