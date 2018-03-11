Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name : Susan Kitchen

Job: Aesthetic nurse practitioner, director of Susan Kitchen Aesthetics

Born: Chester

Lives: Little Sutton

Education: Argoed High School, Sheffield Hallam University

Family: Married to John with two children - Matilda, aged five, and Toby, aged three

(Image: UGC)

I often have a busy start to the day.

My husband leaves at 7am and, before he goes, I am lucky enough to get a cup of tea in bed from him.

Then the mad rush commences! I get the children up and dressed ready for school/playgroup and, on the odd occasion, get to catch up on the breakfast news.

My daughter’s school is very close to my new clinic so together we battle the city traffic.

(Image: UGC)

I like to get to work about half an hour before clients are booked in so I can get organised.

I like to know the plan of the day, but I do have a good team around me to also help with that.

I treat clients in clinic for varied treatment needs –dermal fillers for volume loss to enhancing features like cheek and lip enhancements.

Though medical aesthetics is my main focus I also factor in skin health.

I am very natural in my approach and truly believe the best work goes unnoticed.

I have a diverse range of clients of all ages and backgrounds.

(Image: UGC)

I try to ensure clients are made to feel welcome the moment they come into the clinic, which is why it has been designed to feel homely and comfortable.

I feel very lucky to work in such a great location, although it’s dangerously close to the beautiful shops of Chester.

I am based on Stanley Street, just up from Chester Racecourse.

Sadly, there is no room in the diary for long lunches but there is a fabulous sandwich shop just outside the front door that meets my needs.

I am lucky to work three to four days a week, with a Thursday being my late night.

But, having the flexibility of being my own boss, I get to enjoy my other evenings with the children.

It’s often a similar routine after I get home – homework, tea, bath and bedtime.

My husband is a surgeon working long hours so, in his absence, my guilty pleasure is watching trashy telly with an odd glass of red.

What do you wear to do your job?

I wear a uniform, trousers and tunic, as I think it is important to look professional but also clinical. Comfort is a must when you’re treating clients and so I am always in flats.

What is the favourite part of your job?

I love achieving the results and making people feel more confident but an added aspect of the job is the social side.

I love that my clients trust me and confide in me and it’s a responsibility I take very seriously.

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now?

I would like to property develop and have a keen interest in interior design.

How do you relax when you are not working?

I like the great outdoors, walking and spending time with friends and family. I also love eating out far too much!

What is your favourite film?

Dirty Dancing.

What is your favourite book?

I love anything written by Adele Parks. I’m currently reading Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, which I am really enjoying.

What is your favourite song?

I have a very eclectic taste in music, but I do tend to fall back to Green Day, Time Of Your Life.

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you?

A classic icon like Audrey Hepburn (pictured, inset), Maggie Smith or Dame Judy.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet?

No, I hope it’s coming! I have been in a couple of episodes of Hollyoaks though.

If you'd like to take part in our A Day in the Life feature, please email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com for details.