Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes has announced it will continue to support Davenham Cricket Club for the third year running with £2,000 worth of funding.

The funds will be used by the club to upgrade and maintain its ground equipment and kit, ensuring its first and second teams, as well as junior and community teams, benefit from the best training facilities ahead of the season start.

Stewart Milne Homes will continue to sponsor the main first team kits for the third consecutive year, as well as provide new kits for two of the club’s junior teams.

Over the past three years, the housebuilder has worked with Davenham Cricket Club to ensure the members, who play in Cheshire County Cricket League Division 1, get the best in their coaching needs by supporting coach training courses.

Each year, around 300 to 400 members of the community use the facilities at Davenham Cricket Club to watch family members play in matches and attend its many events.

Residents at Stewart Milne’s Hill Top Grange development regularly use the club’s facilities, as it’s just a stone’s throw away.

Martin Bentley, chairman at Davenham Cricket Club, said: “We are very grateful to have the continued support from Stewart Milne Homes.

“Over the past three years the sponsorship has made a big difference to the club in both the upkeep of our grounds and equipment, as well as keeping costs down for our members.

“The under 13s and under 15s teams are all very excited to play their first match of the season in the new team shirts and we are all looking forward to a good game.

“With the new equipment, we hope to take the team’s skills to the next level and have an even more successful year than last.”

Janet Solan, senior sales manager at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “We like to support local community groups nearby to our developments and Davenham Cricket Club is just a few minutes’ walk from our Hill Top Grange site.

“Having worked with the club for the past three years, we’ve seen the teams achieve some great wins and wish them the best of luck for the upcoming season.”