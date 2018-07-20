A 27-year-old man charged with the murder of his father has appeared at Chester Crown Court via video-link.
Daniel Renshaw, of Drake Road in Neston, is accused of killing Graham Renshaw at a house in Ellesmere Port last month.
Mr Renshaw, 52, was found suffering from serious injuries at a property on Seymour Drive during the early hours of Thursday, June 14.
He was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he sadly died.
Daniel Renshaw appeared via video-link at a plea and trial preparation hearing this morning (Friday, July 20).
He did not enter a plea and the case was adjourned until September 7.
A trial has provisionally been fixed for December 3.