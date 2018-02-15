Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new Chester fitness studio is about to open its doors to the public and will offer a variety of sessions and workshops that include jazz, contemporary and commercial dance, yoga, and pilates.

Dancer and founder Sarah Mansfield said: “CH1 Studios isn’t a typical fitness studio - our focus is on combining health and wellbeing exercises with expressive arts in a community environment.”

The new studio, which is located above Alexander’s Live in Rufus Court off Northgate Street, will cater to all ages and abilities and sessions will run from 7am to 9pm, Monday to Friday.

“We want to make it easier for city dwellers and workers, in particular, to incorporate more fitness and wellbeing into their regular routine.

“Our sessions are scheduled so members can conveniently build early morning and evening sessions into their commute.

“Yoga and pilates can be great for those who work in offices and spend much of their day sitting or standing in one position.

“Physical activity also promotes good mental health and is great for reducing stress. We want to help the people of Chester kick off (or wind down) their working days with a focus on wellbeing.”

Sarah says she chose to locate the studios in Rufus Court because the venue offers a peaceful and tranquil escape from city life.

“The big Georgian windows look out onto the private gardens of Alexander’s Live which are sheltered from the city by the famous Roman Walls. It’s easy to leave the hectic world outside.”

At the age of 21, Sarah was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, a long-term illness which she still lives with today.

She admits to burning herself out working full-time, studying and participating in various extra-curricular activities.

“I was reckless with my body, but I quickly realised that I would have to be conscious of managing my energy levels and safeguarding my health. I had to think about my physical and mental wellbeing.

“My background is in musical theatre, cheerleading and dance. I really believe that performing arts and theatre are great for recharging your batteries because you get to have fun whilst exercising.

“These activities are social, expressive and great for building confidence.”

Having relocated from Manchester to Chester after finishing university, Sarah became aware of a lack of dance facilities and classes in the city and decided to combine her love of performing arts with her passion for health and fitness in the form of CH1 Studios.

“We’re offering sessions for working professionals, parents and children, seniors, students and everyone in-between. We’re not trying to create an exclusive brand - CH1 Studios is a place for the community,” Sarah added.

“All sessions are £6, and can only be booked seven days in advance. Our goal is for the studio to be accessible, convenient, and equal opportunity. There are no membership fees, contracts, or monthly costs. All our instructors are experienced and fully qualified.”

From February 23, you’ll be able to find more information and book sessions on the studio’s website www.ch1studios.co.uk.

Sessions will run from March 5. A studio viewing and launch party will be held at Alexander’s on Sunday, March 4 from 7pm, and the public are invited to attend.