A 70-year-old female cyclist is in hospital following a collision with a car in Chester yesterday (Monday, May 7).

Police were called to the incident near to the junction of Hough Green and Howe Lane at 3.20pm where a white Ford Fiesta had been in collision with a pedal cyclist.



The cyclist, a 70-year-old local woman, is believed to have sustained head injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where her condition is described as poorly but stable.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old local woman, was uninjured.



Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 57410.