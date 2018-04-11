Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Husband and wife team James and Abi Lunn - better known as Crumbs Chester - have been helping children’s hospice Hope House promote their Eat Cake fundraising initiative by gifting them eight boxes of homemade cookies to deliver to city businesses.

Crumbs of Chester may be a relatively new business but they have already received dozens of five star reviews from happy customers who have sampled their cookies, cupcakes, cakes and tray bakes.

With that in mind, they are the perfect partner for Hope House who are holding an Eat Cake for Children week during April 16–22.

First to receive their delivery were Entyce Creative in Chester.

Kerry Watson, head of operations at the city centre based digital marketing firm, said: “Best Tuesday ever – what a lovely surprise and on international day of happiness too!

“Thank you to Hope House and Crumbs for delivering these homemade treats, we will be signing up for Eat Cake in April but we aren’t sure our bakes will be as tasty as these.”

There were also visits to Businesscomparison.com, Hobbycraft, Searchability, Rapid News, Card One Banking, Staunton Rook and Allington Hughes Law, all of whom were pleased with their special deliveries.

So much so that Allington Hughes Law have signed their three branches up to Eat Cake - their offices in Chester, Wrexham and Llanrwst will be joining fellow Hope House supporters when they hold their events in April.

James of Crumbs in Chester said: “What an amazing day! Huge thank you to Hope House for delivering our cookies to great businesses around Chester, what a great cause, we urge all our followers and fellow cake lovers to sign up and help this wonderful local charity.”

To sign up to Eat Cake please call 01244 340759 or visit www.hopehouse.org.uk to receive your fundraising pack.