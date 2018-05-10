Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's one of the most popular racing events on the calendar, attracting scores of vibrant and glamorous females from all over the country.

And this year's Ladies Day at Chester Races looks set to be no different - as the Roodee gears up for the most stylishly fashionable event the city will see all year.

Luckily, despite a chilly start to the day, the weather is set to remain dry in Chester today, with temperatures reaching up to 14c.

The Ormonde and Dee Stakes will be the feature races of the day and with a roll call of honourable winners, the stakes both on and off the track are high.

Fashionistas will be battling it out in the annual Best Dressed competition to be in with a chance of scooping prizes, so it's guaranteed to be a very glamorous affair.

In collaboration with McArthurGlen, Cheshire Oaks , the racecourse have produced a definitive guide to dressing stylishly for an afternoon at Chester Races, which is as follows:

Customers in the County Long Room, Concourse and Winning Post Enclosure as well as hospitality and restaurant guests, must observe a strict dress code.

Gentlemen are required to wear a suit jacket, collar and tie, ladies are required to wear smart dress.

No denim or sportswear is permitted.

For Tattersalls , the rule is slightly more relaxed and smart casual is usually adopted, this includes smart jeans and buttoned shirts for gents.

However, Chester Racecourse encourages smart dress code in all enclosures so feel free to dress up and enjoy the occasion.

Trainers of any kind are not allowed.

Dee Stand and Open Course are more relaxed and don't operate a strict dress code, it is advisable to dress for the elements.

Fancy dress is only allowed in Dee enclosure and Open Course.

