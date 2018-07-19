Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Recorded crime has rocketed by almost a third in Cheshire.

The number of offences rose by 32.9 per cent (21,593 offences) over a 12 month period according to the Office for National Statistics who compared recorded crime in 2016-17 with 2017-18.

Cheshire Constabulary points out improved recording procedures are partly responsible for the huge jump.

This followed a review triggered by an inspection of crime recording by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS). Inspector Matt Parr found there had been ‘notable under-recording of crime’ and the force was judged ‘inadequate’ in this area.

Darren Martland, deputy chief constable of Cheshire Constabulary, explained: “Although the figures show an increase in overall crime, it is important to understand the context and reasons for the increase.

“Following an inspection of crime recording, conducted by HMICFRS in February 2017, Cheshire Constabulary took steps to review our crime recording processes and ensure that we were complying with Home Office counting rules.

“For example, previously, disorder in a public area was recorded as anti-social behaviour but it is now recorded as a crime (public order) which has shown an increase of 79 per cent (7,552 offences).”

The constabulary was recently re-inspected by HMICFRS and, although the report will not be published until the autumn, it is expected to show a significant improvement from the previous rating of ‘inadequate’.

DCC Martland added: “It is important to add that, in addition to the increases in crime that are is believed to be attributable to the improvement in crime recording, there have been increases in other offences, which include vehicle offences (4.2 per cent), burglary (4.6 per cent) and knife related crime (12.1 per cent compared to a national 21.9 per cent rise).

(Image: Kevin Osborne Photography)

“The constabulary has recently undertaken an operation to tackle ‘county lines’ which led to 29 people being jailed for more than 180 years for dealing drugs in Cheshire. We have had an ongoing operation in Runcorn tackling those who carry knives in the town which has seen dozens of arrests and we’ve also cracked down on burglars targeting homes for family gold.

“I would also like to highlight that, whilst there have been increases in these categories of crime, they have been less than the national average and Cheshire Constabulary has some of the lowest crime rates for these offences in the country.

“Our officers and staff are committed to working with our partners to prevent crime, support victims and protect vulnerable people.”

Victims of crime in Cheshire are encouraged to report it to Cheshire Police online at https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.

For crime prevention advice click on his link .

For advice on the support available for victims of crime visit the website .