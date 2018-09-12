Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Crewe police officer has urged members of the public to report drug dealing in Cheshire to the police, saying every piece of information is useful.

PC Tim Clark, the beat manager for Willaston, Wistaston and Shavington, near Crewe, was speaking following two successful drug warrants being executed in Shavington in recent weeks, where cannabis grows were discovered in each of the two houses.

Following the most recent raid last week (September 6) PC Clark said: "One of our priorities is to listen to members of the public, listening to their concerns about drug dealing and drug use.

"As a result of anonymous information received we got a warrant to raid the address in Shavington. Following entry to the address a cannabis grow was discovered in the loft."

PC Clark added that the owner of the house is currently out of the country, but would be arrested by police when they return.

He also said that a similar grow had been found at a house in Hawthorn Close, Shavington, during another recent raid, with the occupant of that house having been charged with cultivation of cannabis.

PC Clark said that this action by police was brought about thanks to community intelligence, and he urged members of the public who suspect drug dealing in their communities to contact the police.

He said: "We just urge members of the public to call us on 101, or call Crimestoppers where they can leave an anonymous message.

"One of our priorities is to make areas safer and somewhere people can enjoy. The fact that there is drug dealing and drug taking - it causes issues for local residents and it is something we want to stamp out.

"I will pro actively deal with any intel received - do not think that it goes unnoticed, because it does not."

Crimes can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.