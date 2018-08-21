Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world's leading ice cream van making company has suggested Cheshire East could generate more publicity for the borough at far less cost if the mayor used one of its Crewe-built vans instead of a Bentley.

Ed Whitby, who runs Whitby Morrison in Crewe, was one of many residents who took to the Chronicle’s Facebook Page to air their views on the council splashing out £67,980 over the past three years to ferry the mayor around in a Bentley.

Cheshire East had justified spending nearly £68K of council tax payers’ on the mayor’s car, saying: “The hire cost and running costs of the mayoral car are modest compared to the enormous prestige the Bentley marque brings to the borough.”

Today, as a Freedom of Information request by the Taxpayers’ Alliance revealed Cheshire East spends the most out of all 42 north west councils in transporting its mayor around, Mr Whitby offered his services to the council - in the form of an ice cream van.

“As a local resident (conscious of excessive expenditure), employer (proud of my town) and manufacturer of Ice Cream Vans, I’d be very happy to discuss replacing the Bentley with such,” Mr Whitby posted on the Crewe Chronicle Facebook Page.

“It would generate publicity for the town and bring focus on another global product built by some of the most highly skilled Crewe residents.“

Mr Whitby’s company, Whitby Morrison, is one of Crewe’s lesser known ‘jewels in the crown’, despite being king of ice cream van manufacturing.

It is the world’s leading manufacturer of ice cream vans and exports the bespoke vehicles all over the world.

News that the council spends so much on a car for the mayor when it is slashing services across the borough has sparked an angry backlash from residents.

Carole Winstanley said: “This is an appalling use of tax payers money when everything else is being cut to the bone. There is absolutely no need though for the Mayor to travel in a Bentley.

Joy Woolrich said: “Totally obscene use of our hard earned money, why aren’t they pulling their belts in like the rest of us?”

Helen O’Neill Nash posted: "Ridiculous waste of money when the austerity line is frequently used as excuse to cut pre school and school funding, valuable local services and transport. Councilors gave themselves a pay rise last year.

"Council tax went up. At last count there were three senior figures from CEC on ‘garden leave’ or resigned whilst being investigated.... CEC is not fit for purpose and needs thorough investigation."

Beryl Everall said: “Think Cheshire East need to look at cost cutting here. Maybe send mayor round on a bike. We would get the pot holes done then. Do not need a Bentley for mayor duties. Waste of money when all other services struggling. Cut backs. don’t get me on about Crewe town. HMOs, fly tipping. Car parking charges. Enough said.”

Ros Paragreen posted: “So, this is how my very expensive council tax is spent? Disgraceful and unnecessary, especially when schools, hospitals and the road network could all use these funds to make a difference. NOT HAPPY! “

Joe Cosby said: “Another spectacular waste of public funds. It may just be me, but I’d struggle to tell you what the Cheshire East mayor looks like or when he/she last visited our area.”

Jenny Hassall posted: “Disgusting when our town is a disgrace shops shut,roads full of pot holes.”

Steven Fletcher posted: “So what old new, the Mayor’s always had a Bentley as far back as I can remember, I’m sure the £22,660 a year isn’t their biggest wast of money. I’d be more interested in a story on why they still haven’t cleared the grid outside [a] house."