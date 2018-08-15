Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters from football team Crewe FC were given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take part in the team parade at the FA Community Shield final at Wembley Stadium.

Alongside teams from seven other grassroots football clubs from across the country, players from the club formed a guard of honour before Emirates FA Cup Winners Chelsea took on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, in front of a crowd of 72,000.

The Crewe-based team secured their place on the pitch via local McDonald’s franchisee Eddie Leligdowicz, who has long-supported the club as part of the McDonald’s Club Twinning programme.

Since 2008, the McDonald’s Club Twinning programme has seen over 1,000 grassroots clubs across the country twinned with McDonald’s. It is one of the many ways in which McDonald’s supports accredited grassroots clubs through its 16 year-long partnership which helps to raise the standards of the game.

Grassroots clubs across the country which are twinned with their local McDonald’s receive support through the provision of kit, business advice and assistance with hosting community football events.

Steve Parker at Crewe FC said: “Walking out in front of a sold-out crowd at Wembley is a once in a lifetime opportunity and was an experience the team won’t forget.

“This will be a day the kids remember for a long time and I just want to extend our sincerest gratitude to Eddie, without who we wouldn’t have opportunities like this.

“Eddie has been a fantastic supporter of the club and we are looking forward to continuing to develop our relationship with McDonald’s over the years to come.”

Franchisee Eddie said: “Crewe FC truly deserve this incredible experience. I’ve been fortunate enough to see first-hand the extraordinary work that they do in the local community and I’m always inspired by the dedication and commitment of everyone at the club.”