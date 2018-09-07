Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four people have been charged by officers from Crewe CID in relation to a recent burglary near Crewe.

The three men and one woman were charged in relation to a burglary in Barthomley, with all four of them being arrested on Wednesday (September 5) following an incident at a public house on Audley Road.

Three of the defendants - Barry Done, 37 of Marshfield Road, Crewe; Jordan Hamlett, 20 of Smith Grove, Crewe and Stuart Whittaker, 42 of Smith Grove, Crewe - were all charged with burglary other than a dwelling, while Whittaker was also charged with a further two counts of burglary other than a dwelling.

The fourth defendant, Louise O’Neill, 38 of Smith Grove, Crewe, was charged with handling stolen goods and possession of a controlled drug.

All four defendants were set to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, September 6).