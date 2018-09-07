Four people have been charged by officers from Crewe CID in relation to a recent burglary near Crewe.
The three men and one woman were charged in relation to a burglary in Barthomley, with all four of them being arrested on Wednesday (September 5) following an incident at a public house on Audley Road.
Three of the defendants - Barry Done, 37 of Marshfield Road, Crewe; Jordan Hamlett, 20 of Smith Grove, Crewe and Stuart Whittaker, 42 of Smith Grove, Crewe - were all charged with burglary other than a dwelling, while Whittaker was also charged with a further two counts of burglary other than a dwelling.
The fourth defendant, Louise O’Neill, 38 of Smith Grove, Crewe, was charged with handling stolen goods and possession of a controlled drug.
All four defendants were set to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, September 6).