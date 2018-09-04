Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man will appear in court later this month after being charged with assaulting a police officer.

Martin Fitzpatrick, 51, of no fixed abode, appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Monday (September 3) charged with theft and assaulting a police officer, following an alleged incident in Blacon on Sunday (September 2).

Fitzpatrick is said to have been stopped by police after they received reports of a theft from a shop in Blacon, before allegedly assaulting one of the officers in question.

He was released on conditional bail and will next appear at Chester Magistrates Court again on September 24.