Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy charged with attempted robbery and a firearm offence in Runcorn will appear in court in November.

Two incidents took place in Maricopa Close and at Phoenix Park off Castlefields Avenue, Castlefields, on the late afternoon/early evening of Friday, August 17.

A 17-year-old boy, who is from Runcorn and cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Sunday, August 19, with attempted robbery and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has been released on conditional bail to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on November 2.

A 16-year-old boy from Runcorn who was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to the incidents has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.