A beautiful Chester garden will open to the public during a forthcoming weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Couple Martin Bentley and Colin Williams are welcoming people to view their garden at The Birches, Grove Road, Mollington, on Saturday and Sunday, July 21 and 22.

This magnificent private garden, last opened in 2016, showcases a series of garden rooms with a deep traditional herbaceous border as its highlight.

Passionate amateur gardeners Martin and Colin have demonstrated how a medium-sized garden can be transformed with innovative ideas and clever planting.

Open 12-5pm on both days, entry is £5 for adults and children under 16 years old go free. Delicious home-made cakes, biscuits and jams will be available as well as coffee, tea and wine. A selection of plants will also be on sale.

All monies raised will be split between the National Garden Scheme – which supports 10 charities – and the ‘Make a Wish’ children’s charity, which provide breaks for terminally-ill children, their families and carers.

The garden is split into various distinct areas, including a ‘light and white’ front garden, a pond garden, herbaceous border, grasses area, orchard with a variety of breeds of hens and an immaculate fruit and veg garden complete with a ‘gardeners’ retreat’ by a stream.

Homeowner and gardener Martin Bentley, who has lived at The Birches for seven years, said: “Our aim has been to create a calm, relaxing and peaceful garden. To achieve this, we have spent a lot of time visiting gardens and have adapted many of the best features of planting and design into our garden.

“We will be happy to answer questions from visitors, show them some of the tricks of the trade and give them a list of nurseries that we can recommend.”

Since 1927, the National Garden Scheme has been inviting garden owners to open their exceptional gardens to the public for good causes, giving people unique access to some of Britain’s most beautiful, memorable gardens for around the ‘same cost of a cup of tea and a slice of cake’.

Over the last 90 years, it has donated £50 million to charities across the UK, thanks to the generosity of its garden owners, volunteers and visitors.