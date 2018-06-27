Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than £1,500 has been raised by emergency department staff from the Countess of Chester Hospital for a children’s cancer charity in memory of a colleague who died earlier this month.

Pamela Blaylock, a nursing assistant, passed away peacefully on June 5, aged 49, after a short battle with cancer.

Her colleagues and family had hoped she would be with them for the fundraiser and it was Pam and her family’s wish that Pamfest2018 go ahead in her absence, with all money raised to be donated to Pam’s chosen charity Kidscan.

Pam’s sisters Cheryl and Dawn have been overwhelmed by the support from the emergency department and all the staff involved in her care.

Speaking after the event Cheryl said: “A simple thank you is not enough to express how grateful Dawn and I are for the love shown for Pam.

“She always said the emergency department was like family and how right she was – Pamfest2018 was a beautiful celebration of our sister’s life.

“She would have been incredibly proud of the fantastic effort everyone made to raise money for Kidscan.”

Pamfest2018 was organised by emergency department staff. More than 200 people attended the festival-style event which included a bake-off, raffle, and an auction which, thanks to the generosity of many local businesses, raised over £1,500.

That figure is set to rise further with the conclusion of a silent auction of an overnight stay at Peckforton Castle with Land Rover experience and a VIP experience for four at the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) at Silverstone.

Emergency department matron Jo Windsor said: “Pam was an incredible lady and a much loved member of the emergency department team.

“We were all so excited to organise this day for her. Sadly Pam couldn’t be with us but we had the most wonderful day celebrating her life and raising money for a fantastic cause at the same time.”

Kidscan Children’s Cancer Research is a Salford-based charity that funds and manages research into new and improved treatments for children with cancer.

They receive no statutory funding, but with the contributions from the public, volunteers and businesses they fund research to develop new treatments that not only cure children with cancer, but also prevent the side effects of current treatments such as learning difficulties, mobility issues and infertility.