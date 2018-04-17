Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Countess Charity’s London Marathon 2018 runners visited the hospital’s fundraising office to collect their bespoke running vests.

The runners couldn’t wait and had to try them all out for size to help them imagine all the crowds cheering them on their way in London on Sunday (April 22).

The Countess Charity has 10 runners this year, all thanks to Chester Lions who decided to support the Countess of Chester Hospital and pass their Gold Bond places on to them.

Five of the marathon runners are supporting the Countess’ Babygrow Appeal and the other five are supporting the Ultrasound Breast Scanner Appeal.

Each runner has pledged to raise £2,000 and there have been lots of exciting fundraising events taking place over the last few months: quiz nights, Easter eggstravaganzas, cake sales, New Year’s Eve parties, black tie balls to name a few.

Community and events fundraiser at The Countess, Kathy Kenney, said: “All our runners are amazing, not only have they been training hard in all weathers, but they have thrown themselves into the fundraising with equal passion. They all have online sponsor pages if anyone wants to support them.

“Don’t forget to watch them on the television or better still, go and cheer them on in London. We are extremely grateful to them all – we think they are superstars and can’t wait to see their medals when they get home.”