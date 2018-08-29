Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Countess of Chester Hospital Eye Clinic Fund has recently been set up to establish a new injection suite for patients who have Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD), which is the most common cause of visual impairment in the developed world.

The clinic will treat those with Wet AMD who, without treatment, will have serious rapid loss of vision.

Consultant ophthalmologist and clinical lead in ophthalmology at the hospital As Mr Ali said “Modern treatment of Wet AMD in the form monthly injections into the eye has revolutionised the outlook for these patients and prevented severe sight loss in millions of people.”

At the moment there is one injection suite at The Countess where they treat about 120 patients every week with this condition. This number has increased three-fold since 2008, particularly as this disease is prevalent in the elderly.

Mr Ali added: “We need a new injection suite to meet increasing demand and treat these patients in a timely and efficient manner. With an extra injection suite we should also be able to have one stop clinics where patients have consultation and injection treatment on the same day.”

An avid fundraiser for the eye clinic is Mary Bainbridge who was diagnosed with cataracts and a condition called Fuch’s Dystrophy and had at least four operations in the eye clinic at the Countess of Chester Hospital over the last six years.

When Mary from Wrexham semi-retired she thought she would learn to play golf.

She said “As a retired hockey player, I had no problem connecting with the ball, but after hitting it, I had absolutely no idea where the ball had gone and thought if I ever have a hole in one I will not see it.”

Following her operations Mary said: “I could not believe the improvement in my sight. Spectacular springs to mind. I was able to read the newspaper and everything was sparkling crystal clear and definitive.”

Since then Mary has gone on to fundraise tirelessly for the eye clinic. She has entered three sponsored cycle events and held coffee and cake sales. In total Mary has raised an incredible £3,485 for the Eye Fund.

Mary said: “I gratefully thank the consultant and his team for being able to undertake these intricate operations with such remarkable results.”

When Mary heard that a new eye clinic appeal was being launched, she decided to brave the wind and the rain on July 29 and cycle the 46 miles Prudential Ride London – Surrey, saying she wanted to “thank you so much for giving me and others the opportunity to see again”.

If you would like to sponsor Mary, please go to her JustGiving page: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MaryBainbridge1

Community and events fundraiser at the Countess Charity Kathy Kenney said: “We have lots of exciting fundraising events lined up including a children’s photo shoot, a murder mystery theatre evening and a deluxe raffle.

“Perhaps you might like to support this appeal and say thank you for the gift of sight? Could you join our Walk 4 Wards on October 14 and support the eye clinic appeal or have a coffee morning or even take a collecting tin for your local shop or pub?

“Whether you take on a huge challenge like the Marathon or decide to donate any raffle prizes your support will be gratefully received.”

For further details please contact Kathy on 01244 366672 or kathy.kenney@nhs.net