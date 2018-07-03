Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Countess of Chester Hospital is reassuring expectant parents its neo-natal unit is safe despite the arrest of a healthcare professional on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and attempted murder in relation to six babies.

In May 2017, Cheshire Constabulary announced an inquiry at the hospital’s neonatal unit in relation to a ‘greater number of baby deaths and collapses than normally expected during the period of June 2015 and June 2016’.

Police today confirmed a female healthcare professional was this morning (July 3) arrested and remains in custody.

Hospital medical director Ian Harvey responded to the shocking news in the following statement: “We are continuing to support Cheshire Police with their ongoing investigation. Asking the police to look into this was not something we did lightly, but we need to do everything we can to understand what has happened here and get the answers we and the families so desperately want.

“The Countess is now equivalent to a level 1 Special Care Baby Unit and we are confident the unit is safe to continue in its current form.”

Concerns about mortality rates initially led to an independent review by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and The Royal College of Nursing which found ‘significant gaps in both medical and nursing rotas’.

Staffing levels were sufficient for a level 1 Special Care Baby Unit but not for its status as a level 2 Local Neonatal Unit providing longer term high dependency and some intensive care, said the review.

The unit was downgraded to a level 1 while the investigation continues.

The Countess neonatal unit remains open to women over 32 weeks in their pregnancy. To understand the different levels of care, visit: www.bliss.org.uk/different-levels-of-care.