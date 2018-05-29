Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal at the Countess of Chester is aiming to significantly improve stays at the hospital for elderly patients.

The Memory Lane project, with a target of £190,000, will enhance the surroundings on wards 50 and 51 that specialise in care for the elderly.

Improvements will include an interactive corridor, a multi-functional day room, improved lighting and décor on main ward, privacy pods and a secure sensory garden.

Now, a ‘feel good Friday’ has seen the Countess Charity benefit from three donations towards the appeal all brought in by a loyal Countess Charity supporter Ken Salter.

Ken, chairman of the governors at Cambridge Road Community Primary School and Nursery in Ellesmere Port, presented a £300 cheque to the appeal, taking the school’s total towards the initiative up to £735 this year.

The school is said to have ‘a super community spirit’ and continues to support the Countess Charity by putting on cake sales, wacky hair days and other fundraising events.

Ken, also a member of the Cymau Male Voice Choir based near Wrexham, handed over a second cheque for £500 for appeal bringing the choir’s fundraising total for the project up to £1,000.

This was raised from various concerts, in particular a very successful Christmas carol concert.

The choir has also supported the charity in the past handing over a cheque for £906 in 2012 for a spot machine for the Haematology and Oncology Fund.

With good things always coming in threes, Ken also handed over a cheque for £1,000, again for the Memory Lane appeal, from the Great Sutton Male Voice Choir.

Ken had been a member of the choir which unfortunately has now ceased singing together and has disbanded. The donation was part of a number made to various local charities in the process of winding up the choir’s affairs.

The appeal is also to benefit, with the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, from a Casino Royale Ball organised by Chester Business Club to be held at Chester Racecourse on Saturday, June 9.

That will include a very special prize to bid for in the shape of the Keeper of Wisdom by Chester sculptor Liz Ellis with the owl appearing in many guises over the millennia.

Lesley Woodhead, head of fundraising at the Countess, said: “We are delighted to be one of the charities at the Chester Business Club annual ball. With Aston Martins and a G&T reception we are sure of a great evening.

“Work has started to improve the facilities for patients and create Memory Lane on wards 50 and 51 so all donations are really welcome. It is really positive to see how hard the staff are working gathering ideas and planning how to improve the area and make a great space for patients and their families.”

Tables of 10 at the ball are available at £600 or individual tickets at £60 from Lesley on 01244 364505.

The Countess says the additions and others to the two wards will afford patients the highest quality stay at the Countess, assist in their privacy and dignity at all times whilse in the care of the hospital and allow independence during what can be a long and worrying stay.