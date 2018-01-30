Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Countess Charity Challenge is new to the Countess Charity’s calendar in 2018.

Working with The Event Station based at Carden Park, teams of five will compete against each other in various mental and physical challenges to be crowned The Countess Charity Challenge Champions.

The challenge will take place on the green at the front of the Countess of Chester Hospital on Saturday, March 24.

Activities will include the Segway Ice Bucket Challenge and Total Wipeout as seen on the TV programme Total Wipeout with Richard Hammond. Along with the Toxic Drop, stomp buckets, roller ball and football darts as the deciding game for the Countess Charity Challenge Champions.

Refreshments will be provided for those taking part. We would love to see spectators - participants’ friends and family are welcome to come down to watch the event and cheer their team on. There will be prizes for first and second place teams, most sponsorship money raised, best fancy dress and various individual prizes.

The event has been supported by Radfield Home Care Chester and Total Fitness Chester who are both really looking forward to taking part in this new event.

The Countess Charity is asking teams of five to raise £500 each this includes the team’s registration fee. This can be raised through individual and team fundraising or from a one off donation or a combination. If anyone is looking for something to take part in for the new year then this could be for them.

Corporate and events fundraising manager at the Countess Charity Hanna Clarke is really excited about the event.

She said: “I am really excited about The Countess Charity Challenge. It is something fun, energetic and engaging for teams to take part in.”

Team events such as The Countess Charity Challenge are great for team building and raising morale within the work place. Teams don’t have to come from businesses you can get a group of friends or family together to take part.

To take part please contact Hanna Clarke, corporate and events fundraising manager at The Countess Charity by phone on 01244 366 397 or email Hannaclarke@nhs.net. All details can also be found on the charity’s social media pages.