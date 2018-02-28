Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Countess Charity is delighted to be selected to benefit from the John Lewis community vote that takes place in store when customers vote for their selected charity with a green token.

Last summer £1,109 was donated to the Babygrow Appeal and last week £843 to the hospital’s Breast Scanner appeal.

In addition at Christmas John Lewis donated items for patients on the care of the elderly wards.

Head of fundraising Lesley Woodhead said: “As well as much needed money the very visual voting booth at the main entrance to John Lewis is a great way of sharing our plans and hopes with the shopping public. We are really pleased to have been chosen again and I would like to thank everyone who has voted for us.”