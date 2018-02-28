The Countess Charity is delighted to be selected to benefit from the John Lewis community vote that takes place in store when customers vote for their selected charity with a green token.
Last summer £1,109 was donated to the Babygrow Appeal and last week £843 to the hospital’s Breast Scanner appeal.
In addition at Christmas John Lewis donated items for patients on the care of the elderly wards.
Head of fundraising Lesley Woodhead said: “As well as much needed money the very visual voting booth at the main entrance to John Lewis is a great way of sharing our plans and hopes with the shopping public. We are really pleased to have been chosen again and I would like to thank everyone who has voted for us.”