Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marks and Spencer Chester has raised £10,000 for its Charity of the Year, The Countess Charity, enabling it to purchase an additional ultrasound breast scanner for the Countess of Chester Hospital which could reduce waiting times for patients.

Since August last year, colleagues and customers have been busy finding creative ways to raise money for The Countess Charity’s Ultrasound Breast Scanner Appeal.

The May nuptials of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex provided the perfect excuse for a royal wedding-themed bake-off and a royal quiz, which raised more than £300.

The team also attended a Medley of Medium evening organised by colleague Jean Turner, which involved three local mediums telling fortunes of colleagues’ friends and family, with the event raising more than £1,500.

Laura Hockenhull, store manager at M&S Chester, said: “We were so excited to support a charity to which we all feel like we have a connection.

“It’s been great to see our store team and customers get behind the cause with such enthusiasm, reaching this fantastic figure which will make a huge difference to the local community.”

Hanna Clarke, corporate and events fundraising manager at The Countess Charity, said: “It’s been a great experience working with the team at M&S Chester.

“They all really got behind the partnership and we had so much fun.

“I’d like to say a special thank you to the store’s charity champions Laura Fradley and Amy Jones for being the driving force behind the initiative which has contributed hugely to our appeal.”