The NHS Big7tea was a chance for people up and down the country to come together and celebrate 70 years of the NHS with a relaxing cuppa.

Head of fundraising at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Lesley Woodhead, said: “We are delighted with all the support we have had with our Big7tea events.

“We know more events are planned and would love to hear from you about how you are celebrating. Tea parties large or small during 2018 will help us raise money to support your local hospital and join in the celebrations.

“At some point in our lives we all need the NHS – let’s celebrate what we have and say thank you for care given to ourselves or our friends and family.”

To celebrate the big event, staff and supporters of the Countess of Chester Hospital held a variety of events including cake and other sales, many local schools joined in and pupils dressed as doctors and nurses for fundraising events.

Music in Hospitals performed for patients at the Countess and The Chester Grosvenor hotel hosted a special tea party for supporters.

The celebrations culminated with a Big7tea celebration at Eaton Hall which was attended by supporters and hospital staff.

Chief executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Trust, Tony Chambers, spoke at the event and thanked all the volunteers and fundraisers for their efforts over the years.

If you would like to get involved with volunteering or fundraising for the Countess hospitals please email emma.boylan1@nhs.net or visit the Countess Charity Facebook page.