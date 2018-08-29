Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Food fanatics from all over the region are set to descend on Nantwich this weekend for the return of the town’s famous food festival.

The Nantwich Food and Drink Festival 2018 looks set to build on the success of previous years’ events, with thousands of people expected to flock to the town to sample a range of culinary delights.

Hundreds of food and drink exhibitors and suppliers will be in Nantwich from Friday to Sunday (August 31 to September 2) offering something for everyone, from sweet treats like doughnuts, cookies and flapjacks, to artisanal cheeses, pies and pizzas, as well as exhibitors showcasing drinks including wine, Champagne and gin.

For those in the mood for more than just delicious food and drink there are also a number of demonstrations and presentations from local and celebrity chefs, including the winner of the Great British Bake Off 2017, Sophie Faldo, as well as former Coronation Street star turned cheese-maker, Sean Wilson.

Several local charities will also have stalls at the event.

Writing on the festival website, a spokesman said: “For one long weekend each September, Nantwich is transformed into a food lovers’ paradise, with two marquees full of top quality food and drink brought to you by producers from Cheshire, all across Great Britain, and beyond.

“There is something for every age, taste and wallet, visit our festival but stop and enjoy beautiful Nantwich at the same time.”

Entry to the festival is free and the festival is open on Friday (August 31) from 11am to 8pm, on Saturday (September 1) from 9am to 7pm, and on Sunday (September 2) from 10am to 5pm.

There are a number of parking areas available on the edges of town, but also a park and ride bus service in operation for guests to park out of town and travel into the festival that way.

Park and ride services will be available from Nantwich Town FC, Barony Park and Brine Leas School at a cost of £2 per vehicle, a proportion of which will go to local charities.

For more information about the festival programme, as well as details of parking and park and ride availability, visit www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk