Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) say they have a team working on a large pothole that some residents have said could be a sinkhole.

A picture of the deep hole on Randle Meadow in Ellesmere Port was posted on social media this afternoon, prompting a lengthy discussion by residents in the area.

Many compared the pothole to a sinkhole and some expressed concern that the road could potentially collapse with the weight of a heavy vehicle.

One worried person wrote: "Surely more road could collapse with that," as another replied: "Looks like it will."

"That road should really be closed, anyone could cross with a pram or young child," somebody else wrote.

A Cheshire West and Chester spokesperson said: "I have just spoken to our Highways team who have said that they have got a team working on the pothole at this time."