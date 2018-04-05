Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are warned the A41 at Milton Green will be closed at night time for up to 10 days to allow ‘essential repairs’.

Overnight working at Golborne Bridge begins on Saturday, April 7, between 9pm and 6am each evening.

The closure is needed to carry out essential repairs to a section of damaged sandstone wall and the road edge by the bridge.

Highway chiefs say the A41 will be closed about 50 metres either side of the bridge. There will be a signed diversion towards Wrexham via the A534, A5156, A483, A55 and A41.

Maria Byrne, the council’s director of place operations, said: “The road at this location is quite narrow and, due to the size of machinery needed, we have to close the road for health and safety reasons. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Currently the lane next to the damage is closed off with two-way traffic lights.