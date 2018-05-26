Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council has begun its road resurfacing programme now warmer weather has arrived.

In 2018 the council’s highways department will be treating approximately 130,000m² of road surface with a micro asphalt surface treatment.

Micro asphalt surface treatment is a road maintenance process which involves laying a thin layer over the top of the existing road to seal the surface and restore grip, thereby extending the active lifespan of the road.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “Undertaking regular and timely maintenance of roads using surface treatments such as micro asphalt is a far more sustainable and cost effective approach as it extends the service life of a road, rather than allowing roads to deteriorate to a poor condition requiring more costly intervention.”

Micro asphalt cures quickly and can usually be driven on less than an hour after application. Its ability to reshape and re-profile existing surfaces ensures minor defects, such as small potholes and cracks, are sealed to stop water getting in to cause further damage.

On average, micro asphalt extends the ‘life expectancy’ of a road by five to seven years. It as has a much-reduced environmental impact compared to standard resurfacing techniques as it is a non-polluting, cold-applied, zero-emissions material.