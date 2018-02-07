Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council taxpayers will be asked to pay an extra £1 per month towards funding Cheshire police in what amounts to a 7.3% increase for the average Band D household.

Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane developed his budget following feedback to his consultation.

He claims residents and businesses gave him the mandate to raise the precept against the background of a £5m shortfall due to Government cuts.

Mr Keane said: “I am delighted that so many people have spoken – in unprecedented levels – and I have listened to their views when setting the budget. I am also pleased that Cheshire’s Police and Crime Panel has endorsed a rise to the precept to fund this budget.”

Describing the budget pressures, the commissioner, said: “Not only did we receive a woeful flat cash settlement from Government, but – simultaneously – they also released the previous cap on the police precept.

“To address the shortfall in funding, Government asked commissioners up-and-down the country to consult with the public on a rise to the precept.

“It does not sit comfortably with me that the Government has provided no additional funding and that the burden has fallen upon the council taxpayer of Cheshire, whose household bills are already challenging with increasing prices and stagnant wages.

“The public did raise concerns through the consultation around a further increase to the precept, but they understood that it is necessary to provide the appropriate resources to keep Cheshire safe.”

Mr Keane is committed to protecting frontline policing by placing a named officer or PCSO in every community.

It is part of plans set out by the commissioner in the policing budget for 2018/19 for officers to have more visibility to tackle emerging and complex issues such as cybercrime, child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The commissioner has also committed to providing more support to victims of crime to help them cope and recover from their ordeal.

Council tax bills look set to rise by more than £80 per year overall for households in Cheshire West based on a Band D property.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

Cheshire West and Chester Council, which faces massive cuts from central government, is asking for extra cash equivalent to a £1.32 per week rise for households in a Band D property – or £68.64 a year. The proposal is expected to be endorsed by the budget council meeting on March 1.

Cheshire Fire Authority, with its smaller budget demands, seeks a rise of £2.19 per year with a consultation that closes on February 12. The matter will be considered by the fire authority on Wednesday, February 14.