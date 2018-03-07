Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One lane is closed on a major Chester city centre thoroughfare for at least a week, due to gas works.

The lane on St Martin's Way closed on (Monday, March 5) for essential maintenance at the junction of Hunter Street, and will remain closed until Wednesday, March 14, according to Cheshire West and Chester Council's website.

The closure is in place to allow gas distribution company Cadent to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

A company spokesperson said: "This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents."