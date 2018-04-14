Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors have agreed to put pressure on broadband providers to ensure both rural communities and new housing developments are well connected.

At a Cheshire West and Chester places overview and scrutiny committee meeting, Cllr Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, told members the council would write to BT Openreach, Virgin Media and the Connecting Cheshire partnership to ensure broadband roll-out remains a top priority.

The move comes after Cllr Helen Weltman, Conservative CWaC member for Davenham and Moulton, told the committee that residents at a new housing development in her ward were waiting for two years before receiving a good internet connection.

Cllr Lynn Riley, leader of CWaC’s Conservative opposition, called on the council to go ‘further and faster’ in delivering broadband across both the borough’s rural and urban areas.

She said: “It’s absolutely right that when we have new housing and new development of any sort, that is a once in a lifetime opportunity to put in core infrastructure.

“But it isn’t enough just to duct out a housing estate, that estate has to be connected to a wider network.

“If we do not have this essential infrastructure in place, largely by yesterday, there will be huge sections of our borough that will be left behind.

“Sometimes for those of us that live in those rural wards, it feels like we are in the minority rather than the majority.

“I think if we are going to do right by our rural communities and really rebalance those business and productivity ideas, we need to be doing an awful lot more including lobbying very hard on mobile communications, as well as high-speed broadband.”

A report issued ahead of the meeting highlighted that CWaC’s local plan underlines the need for fast fibreoptic broadband of at least 30 megabits per second for new housing developments.

Cllr Clarke also moved to reassure the committee that CWaC takes broadband roll-out in rural areas ‘very seriously’.

“We do realise that over 60 per cent of our borough is rural,” he said.

“We will keep pushing this forward, but we can’t do it all overnight. We’ve got it in our local plan, and we intend on pushing it forward, because the future is broadband.”

Cllr Ben Powell, Labour member for Blacon, also suggested that mobile broadband should also be looked at as a means of improving internet connection.

The committee is expected to look at the issue again at its next meeting in June.