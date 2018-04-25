Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council has ordered the demolition of a rural house in Frodsham.

The demolition is the building to the rear of Lower House Farm, Kingsley Road – also known as Lower House Cottage.

CWAC says the property was originally a dilapidated agricultural building that had been substantially re-built and used as a house without planning permission.

The property is on green belt land that would require ‘very special circumstances’ to be demonstrated before permission could be granted.

No application was received and the council’s planning team confirmed there were ‘no very special circumstances that outweighed the harm to the green belt’.

Two enforcement notices were served in 2015, one for the unauthorised development and one for material change of use. An appeal for material change of use was dismissed and there was no appeal for the unauthorised development.

Lisa Harris, director place strategy, said: “We only consider demolition of a building as a last resort. This is the first time that the council has taken direct action to demolish a dwelling for a breach of planning control since 2011.

“Our planning team is there to help, provide advice and ensure high quality and sustainable building takes place across the borough. Please take advantage of the informal advice available or our pre-application service.”

A duty planner is available Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm to offer informal advice over the phone to anyone investigating the possibility of building a new house in the green belt or proposing to convert an existing building to a dwelling.

The council also offers a pre-application service where a written opinion will be provided stating whether or not an application for a dwelling would be likely to be supported in principle. Using the pre-application service means that an applicant doesn’t need to go to the expense of getting full plans drawn up, or having a survey done prior to finding out whether planning permission is likely to be granted.

The demolition is being carried out under Section 178 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990. As the structure was not substantially complete until 2014 the four year immunity in relation to unauthorised development did not apply.