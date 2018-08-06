Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council is helping unemployed residents find jobs by forming close relationships with businesses and training providers.

The latest agreement has been reached between the council and Thomas Truck Training Ltd (TTT Ltd).

This newly formed relationship will provide people with the opportunity to obtain the standard required to operate fork lift trucks and gain a vocational award in warehousing, without having to pay the usual week-long course fees as LANTRA accredited courses are paid for by the council and the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

People referred through the Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Work Zones across the borough will conduct their course at Thomas Truck Training Ltd.’s purpose-built facility in Winsford.

George Donnelly, managing director of Thomas Truck Training, said: “It is world class that the council is supporting people in this way and there probably isn’t enough of it.

“We have encountered numerous people who are unemployed and have wanted to retrain but unable to afford it.

“Our accredited courses and relationship with the council can only benefit learners who want to obtain the skills to become more attractive to employers.

“Any learner attending a course at TTT Ltd will be provided with the necessary learning support and incentives required to meet the course criteria.”

Cllr Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “The cost of training to learn new skills can be too expensive for some people.

“Those who most need access to training courses and to learn new employable skills are often those most likely to be unable to afford to pay for the course.

“Cheshire West and Chester Council recognises the reality of this situation and is working on ways to solve these issues.

“Building relationships with businesses and training providers is proving effective in giving residents the opportunity to learn new skills and progress in their life.”

George added: “TTT Ltd’s accredited training provides learners with the opportunity to gain qualifications to enhance their employment skill set.

“TTT Ltd provides an important link between the potential employer and employee.

“Having built up close working relationships with local businesses we are able to recommend the right learners to companies for potential employment.

“We also work together with local employment agencies.

“The courses at TTT Ltd are not just about learning to drive a fork lift truck or gaining the vocational qualification.

“It’s about putting in the learning support and strategies to help candidates overcome any learning barriers they may have, for them to fulfil their individual potential, and providing learners with the day to day structure of a working environment and the confidence to deal with it.

“We get enormous amounts of satisfaction negotiating a learner through a course.

“Watching the candidates’ confidence and knowledge grow through the week and share in the joy of a successful outcome when obtained.”

For more information, contact your local Work Zone: Chester Work Zone - 01244 976028, Ellesmere Port Work Zone – 0151 356 6667, Northwich Work Zone – 01606 288540, Winsford Work Zone – 01606 288901.