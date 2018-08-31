Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire East Council is to take steps to clamp down on nuisance parking, with Wilmslow targeted first following a high number of complaints.

Irresponsible and inconsiderate parking in the town is causing difficulties for residents, pedestrians, people with prams, the disabled and other road users as well as businesses. Some people have complained of finding their driveway blocked, leaving them unable to get in or out of their own home.

Cheshire East Council is committing to a review of parking policies and parking issues as part of its new Local Transport Plan. Work will begin in early September, with council officers monitoring the situation and gathering evidence to shape potential solutions.

The council believes that in towns where high levels of illegal and irresponsible parking are a daily problem, this can have a serious impact on footfall, businesses and the quality of life for shoppers and residents.

The review will include both on-road and off-road parking provision, to identify how best to use available spaces. Opportunities to provide additional parking will be assessed, alongside changes to enforcement and parking charges.

The council is already committed to introducing an additional six enforcement officers and will continue to review the level of enforcement activity required in our towns.

Cheshire East will work collaboratively with the police, town and parish councils, stakeholders and businesses to assess needs and potential solutions. It will also look at the possibility of enhanced enforcement measures to clamp down on illegal or irresponsible parking, such as on pavements or blocking driveways.

Councillor Glen Williams, deputy cabinet member for environment, said: "Knowing that there is a particular problem in the Wilmslow area, we intend to begin this process here without delay.

"Many of our residents are impacted by high numbers of vehicles in areas where statutory parking regulations are often ignored or where there is insufficient provision for off-road car parking."

“We intend to generate an open debate about parking matters, in partnership with our towns and local communities.

“Many of our residents and businesses suffer considerable inconvenience as a result of thoughtless, sometimes illegal, parking while people who are disabled or with young children can be seriously affected by vehicles parked on pavements or grass verges.

“We want our residents, visitors and businesses to enjoy access to our towns unencumbered by irresponsible parking practices on our main roads and side streets.

“We would like people to engage with us, talk to us about the issues and help us to reach solutions that satisfy the vast majority of those people affected.”

The council will issue more information about the Wilmslow review, planned public meetings and events in the autumn.