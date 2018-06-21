Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new tenant is being sought to run the Dublin Packet pub in Chester city centre.

The popular Northgate Street pub, which has been a mainstay in Chester for decades and was once run by former Everton player Dixie Dean, was closed for a period of time last summer after its previous landlords left abruptly.

Uncertainty surrounded the pub's future for a while but new landlords Sam Tate and Adam Smith took it over and renovated it before it reopened to the public last September.

Now they are looking for a new tenant to take over the day to day running of the pub, which is operated by the the brewery Greene King.

Advertising on their website they said: "The pub closed for a short time and has reopened ready for you to move in and stamp your own style on this famous business.

"The pub is in an ideal location and perfect for passing tourists and shoppers, so you could make more of the daytime trade as well as covering sporting events in the evening.

"When the pub closed briefly, this year, it was sadly missed so anything you do will attract attention and declare that this famous inn is back on the map!"

The pub was built in the 1800s and is said to have been named after a packet boat that would regularly leave Chester docks for Dublin.

Shortly after the war, former Everton footballer Dixie Dean served as the pub's landlord, remaining at the helm for 16 years, during what was considered the pub's 'heyday'.