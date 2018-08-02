Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The King family from Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre near Tarporley are celebrating after a day of prestigious awards at the Nantwich and South Cheshire Show.

Two times national champion, Cotebrook Loch Anna was crowned Supreme Champion Shire of the show, making it a hat-trick of Nantwich Show titles after success as Supreme Champion in 2016 and 2017.

Cotebrook Arkle, a colt foal born on March 9 of this year, was also at The Nantwich Show and it was his first show outing.

After winning his class, Arkle went on to win the overall Foal Championship.

Alistair King, breeder and owner of Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre, said: “Nantwich Show is the largest one day agricultural show in the country and there is always a big entry of shires with some great quality horses.

“I am delighted that my shires did so well. I believe that it may be the first time that the same breeder has taken the two top honours at the show.”

The Nantwich show is held annually at Dorfold Park near Nantwich and features one of the largest displays of shires in the UK.

For more information visit www.cotebrookshirehorses.co.uk .