Taking shape in Chester city centre is a six-storey student block dubbed ‘oversized, brutal and ugly’ in the design stage.

The 77-bed managed complex on Hunter Street car park was given the go-ahead even though it was opposed by councillors, residents and a heritage watchdog.

Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s planning committee rejected the scheme by nine votes to nil with two abstentions in April 2016.

Members concluded its design, scale and massing meant it was out of step with the neighbourhood and conservation area.

But inspector Jonathan Manning allowed Watkin Jones’ appeal disregarding objections by council leader Samantha Dixon , more than 60 residents and comments by Chester Civic Trust, who dubbed the building ‘oversized, brutal and ugly’.

He instead agreed with Historic England and the council’s planning department who had recommended the scheme be approved.

The appeal site was currently an ‘unattractive’ car park, he said, while acknowledging the sensitive location to the rear of historic properties in King Street.