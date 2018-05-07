Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial housing scheme in Northwich could get the green light from councillors next week - five years after plans were first put on the table.

Ainscough Strategic Land (ASL) wants to build 227 homes close to the River Dane, in Leftwich.

Cheshire West and Chester Council first gave outline approval for a 242-home scheme in 2014 before approving a reserved matters application for 187 houses two years later - but housebuilder David Wilson Homes, which had been working with ASL, pulled out of the scheme shortly after.

Now the developer has teamed up with Bellway Homes for its latest application, and CWAC planning officers believe the council’s planning committee should give ASL the green light.

In a report issued ahead of the meeting, officers claim the proposal is ‘consistent with the design code’ that ASL had to stick to from the 2013 outline permission.

“As such, it is considered that the appearance, layout, landscaping and scale of the development is acceptable,” the report said.

“The scheme would ensure that amenities of future occupiers are to a reasonable standard, provides sufficient levels of car parking and would make sufficient allowance for formal play space.”

Northwich Town Council has repeatedly opposed the development, raising concerns that the site’s location by the Dane means it poses a serious flood risk.

The development was called in for discussion by Cllr Helen Weltman, Conservative member for Davenham and Moulton.

She feels the latest design strays too far from the original design code, and agrees that the site could be prone to flooding - although the Environment Agency has accepted the developer’s flood risk assessment.

Cllr Weltman said: “It’s a lovely site, and it was said by the original committee that if we are going to have some development down there it needs to be a superior application.

“But now I think they are pushing it really, and that’s why I called it in. I think it is a very standard application that you could put anywhere.

“I think it is going to flood there because it does flood in that area, we have got residents in places where it is flooded year in, year out. I think it is going to take a lot of mitigation to make it buildable.”

But Cllr James Pearson, Conservative member for Davenham and Moulton, is more welcoming of the scheme - as long as any flooding concerns are taken care of.

“We have had a couple of concerns raised from residents which we have passed on,” he said.

“But I think if the scheme can satisfy the flood risk issue, and if it can be closer to the original proposal, then I can’t see a huge problem with it.”

A decision is due to be made by CWAC’s planning committee at a meeting in Chester on Tuesday (May 8).