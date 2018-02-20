Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction has now begun on The Grange School’s new £6 million sports centre at Hartford.

Due to be completed in December 2018, the new Grange Sports Centre will provide a high level facility including premier netball, badminton, football, and basketball courts.

Other facilities will include an area tailored for activities such as yoga, dance, gymnastics and aerobics, a dedicated area for rowing machines and free weights, an external climbing wall and bespoke classroom facilities.

As part of the build there will also be a new multi-use games area for sports such as netball and tennis, which will be fully floodlit and laid with a high performance surface.

New changing and catering facilities have been incorporated into the design which will further enhance the user-experience.

The appointed contractor for the sports hall is Seddon Construction Ltd and the school is looking forward to working with them on what is a very important development of the school’s estate.

The school will also be working in partnership with Seddon to involve students in the development.

Sport and exercise is an integral part of a Grange education both within the curriculum and as part of an extensive enrichment offering.

In recent years the school has enjoyed considerable national success in netball, hockey, rowing and athletics, while also encouraging participation at all levels of sport for general fitness and wellbeing.