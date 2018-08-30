Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has now started on a residential scheme based around Chester ’s historic 18th century shot tower and former lead works.

Cheshire developer Whitecroft Group was originally granted planning consent in August 2016 for 65 one, two and three-bed apartments at the Boughton site.

But the revised scheme comprises 54 one and two-bedroom apartments, 15 two and three-bedroom duplex apartments and three four-bedroom townhouses.

The new aesthetic combines a ‘unique mix’ of industrial and contemporary architecture more in keeping with the historic setting which should go some way towards appeasing previous detractors.

Demolition and various enabling works had already been undertaken. Now construction has begun which has meant the temporary closure of the footbridge linking the Lloyds Banking Group campus with Waitrose .

David Giovanni, managing director at Whitecroft Group, said: “The scale of this project is extraordinary and there is nothing else in Chester of this prominence or quality. We’ve already had an influx of enquiries for the three four-bedroom townhouses which will be sensational.”

The development will significantly transform the former manufacturing site, positioned opposite the multi-million-pound, RIBA nominated Waitrose .

And the tower will undergo extensive repair work to restore and future-proof the structure. More than £15,000 will be spent solely on a new home for protected peregrine falcons which roost in the tower.

Latest visual plans incorporate a red brick construction to complement the Grade II* listed tower, coupled with a striking grey aluminium outer face to the east and a warm copper coloured metal to the west. Whitecroft says these new features ‘reflect the true industrial working heritage of the site’ and sympathetically blend with the connecting bridge across to Waitrose.

Mr Giovanni added: “We really want to set a clear benchmark in design for upcoming developments in the city. Everything from the build quality and aesthetics, to internal layout and functionality, has been carefully planned to ensure these homes are phenomenal. This is a landmark site for Chester and a stand-out development for us. We’re excited to see the project to completion.”

The canal corridor is a hive of activity at the moment with the recent demolition of the former Lloyds’ building, Premier House, to make way for the next phase of Chester’s £120m Central Business Quarter. In addition, work has started to create a 72-bed care home for the over 55s on City Road.