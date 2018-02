Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic is queuing on the M53 southbound on the Wirral after a lorry shed its load of clay on the carriageway.

One lane is closed due to the incident at junction seven (Overpool) which happened about 3.15pm today (February 7).

There is congestion back to junction six at Hooton.

Speed restrictions are in place while Highways Agency staff clean up the debris.