Police are investigating after an 'unkempt' man was spotted acting suspiciously at Chester Bus Station over the weekend.
Officers received a call from a concerned member of the public at 3.15pm on Saturday (February 24) who reported that they had observed the man an hour previously.
The man is described as white, approximately 50-years-old and unkempt. At the time of the incident he was wearing a yellow high visibility jacket.
If you have any information to help police, call Cheshire police on the non emergency number 101.