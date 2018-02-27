Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after an 'unkempt' man was spotted acting suspiciously at Chester Bus Station over the weekend.

Officers received a call from a concerned member of the public at 3.15pm on Saturday (February 24) who reported that they had observed the man an hour previously.

The man is described as white, approximately 50-years-old and unkempt. At the time of the incident he was wearing a yellow high visibility jacket.

If you have any information to help police, call Cheshire police on the non emergency number 101.