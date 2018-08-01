Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services were called to a bridge over the railway in Upton to deal with concern for a woman's safety.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene in Liverpool Road, almost opposite the junction with Linksway to deal with the incident shortly before 6pm today (Wednesday, August 1).

They closed one lane of the carriageway in the direction of Ellesmere Port while they dealt with the distressed woman.

Merseyrail services were disrupted as trains were brought to a halt on the line at about 6pm.

As the emergency services were dealing with the incident, a Cheshire police spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the Liverpool Road bridge over concerns for a woman's safety and that the railway and part of the road had been closed as a precaution.

However, The Chronicle understands the woman has now been brought to safety and taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Merseyrail services have now resumed and are expected to return to normal soon.