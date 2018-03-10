Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major housebuilder is inviting community groups in Huntington to apply for a share of a £10,000 pot of money.

Redrow has launched a community fund for the area as its latest homes at Regent’s Grange and Earl’s Park go on sale.

More Hartford groups to benefit as homebuilder launches community fund

Redrow’s north-west sales director Jason Newton said: “We’ve previously helped out various projects in Huntington since we started building in the village over five years ago.

“For instance, we worked with Saighton CofE Primary School on a history project and we’ve supported various events locally, but we now want to offer our support to a wider range of groups.

“We’ve been launching community funds alongside many of our developments for a few years now and they’ve been a real boon to a variety of causes.

“For instance, in other parts of Cheshire, we’ve helped out scout groups, primary schools, football teams, parish councils, new enterprises and individuals who require help with sports sponsorship.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what requests we receive from Huntington residents and how they will benefit the area.”

The new fund totals £10,000 and Redrow will try to help as many causes as possible, so will favour smaller bids from a wide variety of applicants rather than allocate the majority of cash to one cause.

Those wishing to nominate a project for Redrow to consider should email redrow@activepr.co.uk to request an application form.

The deadline for completed applications is March 31.

The launch of the fund coincides with further sales releases at Earl’s Park, including the semi-detached, three-bedroom Amberley house type and the stylish four-bedroom and three-storey Grantham.