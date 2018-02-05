Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents will be asked their views on a masterplan for Northwich ’s Weaver Square to help shape the future of the town centre.

Cheshire West and Chester Council cabinet members will consider the next phase of work as part of their commitment to regeneration at a meeting on Wednesday (February 7).

If approved, residents' views will be sought on the masterplan for Weaver Square which outlines opportunities for new housing, a public service hub and new public realm, to complement the council’s investments to date.

The long-term vision for Northwich includes improving the retail, leisure and cultural offer, investing in the town centre, better access and parking, building more homes and creating more jobs.

CWaC says projects such as the Northwich Memorial Court, Barons Quay and the new housing developments already ‘demonstrate this commitment’.

Councillor Brian Clarke , cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “We want Northwich to be a town fit for the future and Weaver Square is looking very tired and not in keeping with our ambitious aspirations.

“Northwich has seen significant investment from the council, its partners and the private sector in recent years and the benefits of this investment are already being felt with a 10 per cent increase in footfall to the town centre.

“If the proposals before cabinet next week are approved, we will swiftly be able to move to share the masterplan for Weaver Square with local residents and businesses and help them to shape the next stage.”

The council acquired Weaver Square shopping centre in 2014 to gain greater control over the long-term prospects for Northwich and to ensure any future development chimed with the rest of the town centre.

If recommendations are approved, a comprehensive two-month consultation will commence in March with a programme of events to give people the opportunity to have their say.

The cabinet report also outlines ideas for developing the town’s cultural offer, the future of the current market and its proposals for taking forward lettings at the newly-developed Barons Quay.

A budget request of £1.3 million will be used to support the continued regeneration of the town.